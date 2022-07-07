Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the company's most affordable gaming laptop

Audio player loading…

Lenovo has added a new budget gaming laptop to its lineup of IdeaPad Gaming series of products. The new IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 54,990. It is available for purchase through Flipkart and Amazon.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 series now comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with a GTX 1650 GPU. The laptop is available with a 120Hz display for those who want to game FPS titles. There are no major updates to the design of the laptop and is pretty identical to the rest of the IdeaPad Gaming lineup from the company.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 pricing and availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is available in Shadow Black colour and comes in two variants. The regular model comes with a 60Hz refresh rate display and is priced at Rs 54,990. The laptop is also available with a higher 120Hz display at Rs 56,990.

The laptop is already available for purchase on Amazon and will be going on sale on Flipkart from tomorrow.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 specifications

Lenovo’s latest gaming laptop comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H chipset clubbed with 8GB of RAM. You can expand the memory up to 16GB using the second SO-DIMM slot. It also comes with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage and will run on Windows 11 Home.

The laptop gets a 15.6-inch FullHD IPS display with either a 60 or 120Hz refresh rate, depending on the model you choose. It also gets an HD 720p webcam located just above the display.

In terms of connectivity options, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a Type-C, Ethernet, HDMI, USB ports and a headphone jack. The laptop gets a 45WHr battery pack and gets a White backlit keyboard.

Lightweight gaming

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a laptop for those who are on a tight budget. The GTX 1650 is capable of handling some multiplayer FPS titles like Fortnite, Valorant and CS-GO at really high frame rates. However, you will need to lower the settings or reduce the resolution for other triple-A titles if you want to get better performance.

The IdeaPad line of laptops is also meant to be portable systems that provide a balance of work and gaming. The company does offer a gaming-centric configuration, but these will come with a higher price tag.