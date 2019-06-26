You can now buy custom-made Lenovo Thinkpad notebooks in India

Tech giant Lenovo today launched its ‘Made To Order’ service, the first of its kind for India. With this, customers can assemble an actual factory-built custom laptop from over 100,000 configurations on offer.
The service is currently available for the company's ThinkPad line and will be rolled out for the other Lenovo brands later this year.
Lenovo says the custom made laptops will be built at Lenovo's facility using precision automation technology and will be delivered to the customer within two weeks of placing the order. However, there are a few parameters for customizing a PC.
Customisation parameters
- CPU: AMD/ Intel; Intel CPU Customization options - Core i3, i5 or i7
- Storage: Standard Hard Disks/ High speed SSD
- Graphics: Standard in-built graphics/ dedicated graphics AMD/ NVIDIA graphics
- Screen: FHD/UHD, between touch and non-touch screen
- Pre-installed software options: MS Office, Adobe suite, Anti-virus solutions and more
- Accessories: Upgraded extra battery, Ethernet dongles, Expansion docks, External monitors and more
- Opt for Premier support: Extended warranty and Accidental Damage Protection
3 steps to build your own Lenovo ThinkPad
Go to https://www.lenovo.com/in/en/customise-to-order/
Step 1: Select your base model
Step 2: Choose the specifications, upgrades and accessories
Step 3: Get it delivered right to your doorstep