Lara vs Alvarez live stream: how to watch tonight's boxing online from anywhere

Cuban-American fighter Erislandy Lara tonight gets a chance to avenge his 2014 split-decision defeat to Canelo Alvarez - this time with a square-off against his older brother Ramon. With a title up from grabs, it should be a compelling fight, so be sure to follow our Lara vs Alvarez live stream guide carefully.

As well as the WBA Super Welterweight belt being up for grabs, tonight's showdown will also see the winner get to face WBA "gold" champion Michel Soro.

Erislandy Lara vs Ramon Alvarez: when and where? The venue for tonight's fight is the 8,400-person capacity Minneapolis Armory in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. Live broadcasts of the undercard is set to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday in the US. We're expecting the headliners to head to the ring no earlier than around 12am midnight ET, 9pm PT. That's 5am BSt on Sunday morning for UK fight fans.

Originally from Guantanamo, Cuba and now living and training in Houston, Erislandy "The American Dream" Lara comes into tonight's fight off the back of a frustrating draw against then-WBA ‘regular’ titleholder Brian Castano back in March.

That fight came after a split-decision defeat for the southpaw against Jarrett Hurd in a clash for the WBA, IBF and IBO junior middleweight belts in April last year.

His opponent tonight is Mexico-based 33-year-old Ramon Alvarez who has a mediocre record of 28-7-3 going into tonights fight, and is some way short of the calibre of his brother Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Having only won five of his last nine fights, any sort of result here against Lara will be regarded as a shock.

Among the night's undercard action is middleweight Kyrone "Shut It Down" Davis (13-2, 5 taking on Alexis Gaytán while unbeaten Cuban prospect Joahnys Argilagos takes on Julio García in a super flyweight battle.

To catch everything online, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to stream Lara vs Alvarez live anywhere in the world.

Watch a Lara vs Alvarez live stream from anywhere in the world

Keep scrolling to see how to watch the boxing in the US. But if you're worried about being away from your country and missing your domestic coverage of the Lara vs Alvarez fight, then fear not, there's a way to watch that doesn't involve trying to find a grainy, illegal feed.

How to stream Lara vs Alvarez live in the US

How to watch Lara vs Alvarez in the UK

The bad news is that there's no currently confirmed broadcaster in the Uk showing tonight's fight live tonight. If that changes, we'll be sure to let you know. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country where the fight is being shown and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Lara vs Alvarez in Australia