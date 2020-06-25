iPhone 12 likely to come with 20W USB-C chargers in the box

Apple seems to have finally heeded users’ request as the company looks likely to ship a higher 20W power adapter with the iPhone 12 series. Readers may recall that the company already ships an 18W adapter on the Pro models of the iPhone 11 series while the lower sibling just get a 5W brick inside the box.

New reports from a Twitter user MrWhite show a transparent version of the alleged charger. This could be a prototype image which has a USB-C input just like the one that debuted with the iPhone 11 Pro . Another image shows what could be a regular USB-C PD (Power Delivery) charger with all the power regulatory info.

The model number of the charger can be spotted as A2305. The output ratings of the charger are either 5V DC at 3A or a slightly boosted 9V DC at 2.22A which is approximately 20W. The user also claims that Apple will ship this charger on iPhone 12 series but it’s not clear if it will be exclusive only to some models or the entire series.

New iPhone 12 will Be Equipped with 20W Power Adapter pic.twitter.com/FBJxlJXyYWJune 24, 2020

(Image credit: the_tech_guy)

Further, as the team at MySmartPrice dug deep in, a charger with the same model number was spotted on Norway’s NEMKO (Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll) certification website. This certification ascertains the above claims with similar ratings and support for Power Delivery charging through the USB-C as well.

Interestingly, the report also indicates that a charger with a slightly modified A2247 model number has been certified in Australia. The nitty-gritty of this charger unit remains the same with a 5V DC at 3A or a higher 9V DC at 2.22A.