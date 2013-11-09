YouTube co-founder is very upset with Google+ comments takeover

Google's attempts to clean up the horrendous sewer that is the YouTube commenting community by integrating Google+, apparently hasn't gone over well with the sharing site's co-founder Jawed Karim.

Karim, who was responsible for the first ever video uploaded to the site, 'Me at the zoo' posted in 2006, isn't a fan of the requirement for a Google+ account in order to comment, which rolled out this week.

"Why the f*** do I need a Google+ account to comment on a video?," he wrote on his own YouTube channel on Friday.

It has not yet been confirmed that Karim was responsible for the comment, an account hacking is a possibility, but on the face of it the founding father is unhappy with the site's new direction.

Haters gotta hate (with a G+ account)

Google's new approach orders comments by how relative they are to the user, rather than chronologically.

It hopes that some of the unsavoury elements of the commenting community will be eliminated by the need to have a Google+ account connected, which encourages users to display their real names.

