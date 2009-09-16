Opera's latest mobile browser breaks cover

Opera rolls out latest version of its mobile browser for Java phones and BlackBerries

Opera's latest mobile browser has arrived, with a beta version of Opera Mini 5 now available for Java phones and BlackBerries.

Opera's new mobile browser adds tabbed browsing, a speed dial option for faster bookmarking, an improved interface for better keyboard and touch control and a password manager.

"This is the day you've all been waiting for! Opera Mini 5 beta is hereby ready for download," the browser's dev team excitedly proclaims on its blog.

"As you know, we've been working on this version for quite a while. When you see the end result, we're sure you'll think the waiting was worthwhile."

Mimics the desktop

Opera's aim is for your mobile internet browser to mimic the way you are used to surfing the internet on your desktop computer.

Key features of Opera Mini 5 include:

New, sleek design

Tabbed browsing

Password manager

Inline text editing

Copy-and-paste function

To check it out for yourself head over to http://m.opera.com/next.