Europe's first mobile WiMax network launches

Mobile internet provider Worldmax has launched Europe's first commercial, high speed mobile WiMax network in Amsterdam this week.

Worldmax is aiming to offer faster mobile internet access than what is currently on offer from the other major Dutch mobile operators KPN, Vodafone and T-Mobile.

Limited coverage

Worldmax's WiMax network will only cover Amsterdam's city centre, but the company plans to roll the service out nationwide, should it prove to be a successful trial.

Worldmax's Chief Executive Jeanine van der Vlist told Reuters that the company initially plans to charge about 20 euros per month for a wireless broadband connection with unlimited data.