BT appeals for startups offering fibre-optic broadband services

A new programme by BT is looking to attract startups that make apps or services designed to take advantage of fibre-optic broadband connections.

It's being launched in conjunction with London-based TechHub, which provides workspaces for tech entrepreneurs to meet up and spin out ideas.

In a statement, BT says it's looking for new applications and services that can be marketed alongside its existing consumer products, including its Wi-Fi and fibre-optic Infinity broadband services.

The winning entrepreneurs will bag six months' support from BT and receive advice on R&D, engineering, legal and marketing - but not any investment.

They will, however, gain membership to TechHub's community space in East London's "Tech City" area where they will be offered business support, space to work and access to other tech entrepreneurs.

The programme is being launched alongside BT's Infinity Lab showcase at TechHub London that will use startups' products and its own technology to highlight how broadband is helping the economy.