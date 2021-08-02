Indian Hockey semi-finals: How to watch India vs Belgium Tokyo Olympics 2020 live

Indian men’s hockey team will clash against Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-finals at Oi Hockey Stadium, Japan. India defeated Great Britain in the quarter-finals by 3-1 margin to enter the semi-finals in men’s field hockey after 49 years.

India will take on Belgium in the semi-finals 一 the team which won Silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

India men’s team had entered the 1972 Munich Olympics and failed to enter the last four round thereafter (It was round-robin league matches in 1980 Moscow where India last won a Gold in hockey).

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Men’s Hockey semi-finals: timings and opponent

India vs Belgium - Aug 3, 2021, Tuesday at 7 am IST

Australia vs Germany, Aug 3, 2021, Tuesday at 3:30 am IST

Both the semi-finals match will be held on August 3 at Oi Hockey Stadium, Japan. In the first semi-finals, India will play against Belgium. The match is scheduled to start at 7 am IST. The second semi-finals match will be played between Australia and Germany at 3:30 pm IST.

(Image credit: Hockey India)

How to watch India vs Belgium Tokyo Olympics 2020 live

The Men’s field hockey semi-finals 一 India vs Belgium will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports network in India. The official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India is Sony Sports Network and the coverage will be live on five network channels and 4 languages.

You can watch India vs Belgium Hockey semi-finals on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. Other Olympics games will be streamed on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 4 channels.

Sony Liv will be streaming the match live for those who prefer to watch the match live on mobile, laptop, or desktop. You will need a premium subscription to watch the match live which will cost Rs 999/year. Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan will also air the Games live. And, finally, if you are a Jio user, you can enjoy free Olympics live streaming on the JioTV application and opt for the relevant Sony channel.

If India wins the match against Belgium, the count will be assured to get its fourth medal. Mirabai Chanu has won Silver in Weightlifting, PV Sindhu won Bronze, and Lovlina Borgohain is confirmed to win at least a Bronze in Boxing.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates