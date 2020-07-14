HP to introduce new budget-friendly gaming laptops in India

The pandemic-led lifestyle has been the reason behind the sudden uptick in the demand for laptops both for remote work or education as well as for gaming. To tap this particular requirement, HP is planning to introduce a couple of hybrid laptops, that can help the user perform regular day-to-day tasks and play games without compromising on the experience, under the Omen and Pavilion series.

As per this report, a 16-inch gaming laptop under the Pavilion series may be the first to make a debut and may be priced around Rs. 70,000. While the new Omen 15 series laptops may come equipped with the latest 10Th generations Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.

Budget gaming laptops

Other specifications of the budget Omen gaming laptop may include Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics couple with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD for storage. In terms of display, it is being reported that the new laptop may house an AMOLED display offering 4K resolution.

While it is expected that the company may introduce a new design language for these laptops, it may not introduce the AMD variants of these laptops in India as of now despite being available globally.

A quick look at the current Omen range reveals that the devices powered by the 9th generation Intel’s i9 processor are available at a starting price of Rs. 125,000 and includes the super-premium dual-screened gaming laptop Omen 2Xs.

Considering the fact that these laptops may come with the latest processor, it would be interesting to see if HP is indeed able to keep the price aggressive as it is claimed. Apart from the new laptops, to complete the gaming ecosystem, HP is also expected to unveil several accessories for gamers.

Apart from HP, even Acer and Asus are also eyeing the same segment and are expected to come up with a few hybrid laptops in coming days.