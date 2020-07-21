HP Omen 15 and other gaming products launched in India

HP has unveiled a bunch of new gaming products in Inida today. The newly launched products include laptops and gaming accessories.

Along with the new products, the company also announced shared updates to the Omen command centre. Here are the details of all the newly launch HP products.

HP Omen 15

The all-new HP Omen 15 comes with a fresh design with a redesigned chassis. HP claims this to be the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop footprint in the industry currently. It brings minimal design and the new Omen diamond logo in a blue to green gradient. It will be available in Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting.

For performance, you get up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors or AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors. This is also AMD’s debut on an Omen laptop. For graphics, you get up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q design. On the memory front, you get up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop comes with multiple storage options and maxes out at 1TB PCIe SSD supporting RAID 010.

(Image credit: HP)

The display here is a 15-inch with up to OLED or a Full HD screen with 300Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync technology, depending on the configuration. You also get a Thunderbolt 3 port which is capable of outputting up to 4K resolution on selected models. The Omen 15 brings a new 180-degree flat hinge design for increased stability.

HP has integrated IR thermopile sensor within a gaming laptop to optimize thermal efficiencies, maintain steady and quiet fan control, which in turn maximize the performance. This is also an industry first. It houses an enlarged vent opening and up to a 12V fan which utilizes the three-sided venting to enable five-way airflow.

The laptop can last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge with hybrid battery setting. The Omen command centre can control the thermals and fan speed and it also includes a performance mode which increases the CPU and GPU performance by 17%. For those who want to customize this machine, HP has single panel access for memory and storage make for easier for hardware changes.

HP Pavilion Gaming

The company also announced HP Pavilion Gaming series laptops. HP's first 16-inch gaming laptop, the Pavilion Gaming 16 comes with both Intel and AMD processor options. You get up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. It comes with Omen command centre and Wi-Fi 6 option.

HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset

A new gaming headset from HP, the X1000 offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a thick earpads and suspensions headband which makes it comfortable for long hours. It brings 7.1 virtual surround sound to the table with a large 50mm driver. You get on-ear buttons on the headphone and to manage EQ settings, you have Omen command centre.

Omen Vector mouse

It is designed in collaboration with PixArt. The mouse is built for long hours and comfortable usages. It comes with ergonomic lightweight designs, textured rubber grips, and Omen command centre integration. The mouse features sports grade Omen Radar 3 sensor which supports up to 16,000 dpi with 99% accuracy, 400 IPS, acceleration, and self-calibration. This mouse can last up to 50 million click lifespan.

Apart from the above-mentioned products the company also announced Omen exceed backpack, Omen Surpass rolltop, and Omen Duffle V1 priced Rs 5,999, Rs 7,999, and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Pricing and Availability

Product Price Omen 15 (Intel) starts at Rs 79,999 Omen 15 (AMD) starts at Rs 75,999 Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) starts at Rs 70,999 Pavilion Gaming 16 (AMD) starts at Rs 59,999 Omen Vector Mouse Rs 3,999 Omen EXCEED backpack Rs 5,999 Sombra Wireless Gaming Headset Rs 7,999 Omen Surpass rolltop Rs 7,999 Omen Duffle V1 Rs 9,999

All the products announced today will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, HP e-store, and offline stores as well.