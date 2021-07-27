HP brings its next-gen Victus 16 gaming laptops to India

HP has announced the availability of its latest gaming laptops under the Victus 16 lineup. To recall these laptops were unveiled globally in May. With these laptops, the company adds the latest Intel 11th Gen processors and AMD Ryzen processors to its lineup.

The HP Vitcus E series laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen processors while the HP Vitcus D series sport Intel processors, however, both these laptops come with a 16-inch display and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Most importantly, these laptops come with Omen Gaming Hub software that adds gaming-focused features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster and system vitals etc.

HP Victus E series, HP Victus D series - price and availability

In terms of availability, the HP Victus E laptops can be bought from Amazon India already and are available at a starting price of Rs. 64,999 allowing users to benefit from the ongoing Amazon Price Day sale offers.

While the HP Victus D series is available at a starting price of Rs. 74,999 and can be bought from Reliance Digital’s online and offline stores.

HP Victus E series, HP Victus D series - specifications and features

These new Victus gaming laptops come equipped with a large 16-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, Eyesafe 18 low-blue light and heat pipe-based cooling mechanism to keep it cool while playing graphic-intensive games.

The HP Victus E series can be configured with either AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H processors while the D series comes with an option of either the Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11800H processors. This is coupled with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM that is upgradable to 32GB and SSD storage up to 512GB.

In terms of graphics prowess, the HP Victus E series gives users an option to choose between up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB laptop GPU or an AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU. The HP Victus D series, on the other hand, does not offer similar options and comes with only the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB laptop GPU.

Both the variants run on Windows 10 out of the box and will be upgradeable to Windows 11 when available. HP has paced a five-way airflow design with bigger vents and larger fans that have longer fin lengths for better thermal efficiency. As mentioned above, the bundled OMEN Gaming HUB software allows you to tweak the performance modes based on the type of usage, use a network booster, and monitor system vitals. You also get Bang & Olufsen speaker system in the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop models.

