How to watch Killing Eve online: stream season two from anywhere

Calling all Killing Eve fans out there, there is good news all around - no matter where you live. For those in the UK, you can finally watch Killing Eve online. The good saints at BBC decided to release the entire second season onto BBC iPlayer so you can binge it all in one.

We can say for certain that this season is more than worth tuning in for some major binge-watching. A good few awards later, mass cult appreciation (and our own personal stamp of approval) and all we can really say is you have to watch Killing Eve.

On a level of TV brilliance you can only get from the likes of Game of Thrones or the new and incredibly popular option, Chernobyl , Killing Eve is a must watch.

The deadly game continues, so find out how to catch up on all of the Killing Eve action now that it has all aired. You can watch Killing Eve online no matter where you are at anytime now it is all online. See below for all of your options.

Watch Killing Eve online from outside your country:

If you find yourself out of the country, on holiday or temporarily abroad when the show is on, don't panic just yet, there is still a chance to watch Killing Eve online as it happens. Using a little handy trick, you can get around geo-blocks and digital borders using a VPN.

This will allow you to gain access to all the Killing Eve live content as it happens without even having to be in the states by changing your IP to an American one. That way you can binge watch the show instead of enjoying the beach on your holiday...

Which VPN is best for you? Our personal favourite is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Killing Eve online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

How to watch Killing Eve online in the UK

The UK finally got its viewing of Killing Eve season two and we loved it! Viewers are now able to watch Killing Eve online at any time, with the entirety of the show on BBC iPlayer Or if you want to really delve into the world of Eve and Villanelle, watch both seasons from start to finish on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Killing Eve online in the US:

If you're planning on watching Killing Eve in the US it's easy! You simply need to have access to cable and a connection to a BBC America broadcast. You can also watch the whole show online via the internet if that's how you're planning on binging. This is possible using the BBC America app or by going straight to BBC America as long as you have a log-in and a cable subscription. And if you've badly timed a holiday or just so happen to be out of the US when you want to watch Killing Eve online, then there's another way. A slightly more complicated system to watch the show involves the use of a VPN, you can find out more above.

How to watch Killing Eve online in Australia

Much like the US, Australia now has a fully aired season 2. Each episode aired on ABC's iview and now you can watch it on catch up at any time.

Or if you feel like attempting an epic binge session of the show, ABC's iview also has the entirety of season 1 on the show.

Season 2 trailer: See what you're missing with Killing Eve

Watch season 1 of Killing Eve online no matter your location

