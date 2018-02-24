How to watch England v Scotland: 6 nations rugby live stream

How to watch England v Scotland The game kicks off at 4.45pm, with coverage on BBC One starting from 4pm, with live commentary also on BBC Radio 5 Live.

This weekend's 6 nations action concludes this afternoon as England take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

The 124th Calcutta Cup is one of the most eagerly anticipated match-ups of recent years as both teams look to build on strong starts in this year's tournament.

England head north of the border following wins over Italy and Wales in both of their opening matches, and will now be looking to make it three in a row. The fit-again Nathan Hughes replaces Sam Simmonds at number eight in the only change for Eddie Jones' side, with Joe Marler returning to the bench after serving his suspension.

Scotland will be looking to build on their morale-boosting win over France in their last game with a victory over the Auld Enemy at their home stadium, a feat they have not achieved since 2008.

Fans will be encouraged by an unchanged team from that which started the victory two weeks ago, with WP Nel returning to the bench in Scotland's only change.

If you've not managed to get tickets for the big game, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the Six Nations action online, wherever you are in the world.

1. How to watch England v Scotland 6 nations rugby online

This is the best way to watch England v Scotland 6 nations online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the 6 nations rugby online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3a. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. You will need to do a fair bit of channel hopping though and a lot of the events won't be available on free channels. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the 6 nations.

Where can I watch the 6 nations rugby using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the 6 nations rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to watch the 6 nations rugby in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK and if you have a TV licence, then BBC iPlayer is where you should go for the 6 nations as the official broadcaster for the tournament; you may be asked to register for free in order to watch it though but it is a doddle and once you do it, you can enjoy it almost anywhere.: on your mobile, your media player, tablet, your web browser, streaming device, gaming console, TV, cable and satellite operators etc.

3. How to watch England v Scotland 6 nations rugby in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the 6 nations rugby live, you won't be able to access the BBC live coverage without using a VPN.

In the US, NBC’s Sports Gold subscription streaming service will be showing all of 2018 6 nations tournament live. The channel's Rugby Pass costs $59.99, but also includes a whole heap of other rugby action, including Premiership Rugby and the 7s World Cup.

Stay safe during the 6 nations rugby

Photos courtesy of SixNationsRugby.com