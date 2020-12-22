Hisense Tornado series 4K TVs to start retailing from December 24

As announced earlier, Hisense has revealed the retail price of its Tornado series 4K TVs in India. The company has only made the 55-inch variant available as of now while the 65-inch TV will be announced at a later date.

The new TV comes with features like a six-speaker audio system from JBL offering a 102W sound output and runs on Android TV 9 Pie operating system. This TV will be available to purchase at various online and offline partners starting on December 24.

Hisense Tornado 55-inch TV price and availability

The 55-inch variant of the Hisense Tornado series 4K TVs has been launched at an inaugural price of Rs. 44,990. The TV will be available at e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and TataCliQ

Hisense Tornado smart TV features and specifications

The Hisense Tornado 4K smart TV comes with Android TV 9 Pie operating system and comes with apps of some of the famous OTT platforms in India including – Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube etc. It supports dual-band WiFi for seamless content streaming.

The Bluetooth remote supplied with the TV offers voice control and comes with hotkeys for popular applications like YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix and Disney + Hotstar etc.

The display panel on this TV, according to the company, is capable of offering ultra-vivid colours resulting in a dynamic television viewing experience and it offers 4K HDR output and comes with Dolby vision certification. The company claims that the panel can offer “brighter whites and darker blacks,” - a quality that the OLED panels are known for.

This new TV range comes equipped with JBLs audio system consisting of 6-different speakers comprising 4 full-range speakers and 2 high-frequency speakers, delivering 102W sound output. These speakers come with Dolby Atmos support for the immersive audio experience.

You also get an AI HD upscaling technology that turns FHD content into Ultra HD 4K quality. This means that the stream from your regular set-top box can also be upgraded offering you a visual treat. The Smooth Motion technology identifies fast-moving objects in the scene and reconstructs the pixels to offer a smoother and better viewing experience.

In terms of connectivity, this TV has got you covered and comes with ample connectivity options. You get 3 HDMI ports with HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support. These can be utilized to connect with your set-top box, gaming consoles or other compatible devices. You also get a couple of USB port for connecting external devices and gadgets. For wireless connectivity, you get Bluetooth that can help you connect with external speakers or gadgets wirelessly.