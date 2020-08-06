Harman Kardon announces seven audio products in India

Audio equipment maker Harman Kardon today introduced a bevvy of new products in India. The company, now a subsidiary of Samsung, launched three earphones - FLY BT (Bluetooth), FLY TWS (true wireless) and FLY ANC. In addition, it unveiled four speakers - Aura Studio 3, Esquire Mini 2, Onyx studio 6, and the Neo.

In addition to bringing in new versions of some of its flagship products, Harman Kardon also brought forth their high quality earphones that highlights comfortable design features as well as integrated technologies and voice assistant support.

The new Harman Kardon range of audio products would be available online at the company's digital store on www.harmanaudio.in as well as leading retail stores, both online and offline.

Headphones

Coming to the Fly BT, it is a neckband-style earphone, the most affordable of the three headphones, and costs Rs 5,999. It comes with 8.6mm drivers and a promised battery life of 8 hrs with continuous use. It also features magnetic earbuds, a high-quality fabric cable and a compact storage pouch that provide a seamless, tangle-free experience. The neckband is rated IPX5 for water resistance and also supports voice assistants like Google and Amazon Alexa.

The Fly TWS wireless earbuds cost Rs 10,999 and land in a category currently chock full of options. In terms of design, they come pretty close to the Realme Buds Q. Harman Kardon claims a battery life of 5 hrs on the buds while the case can offer 15 hours of charge. The features of the buds are exactly the same as the Fly BT with the addition of in-ear detection and touch controls.

The Fly ANC are over-the-ear headphones with 40mm custom drivers. They will retail for Rs 20,999. Key features include Active Noise Cancellation, 20-hours of uninterrupted listening with Bluetooth and ANC as well as all the features of the Fly TWS.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harman Kardon) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harman Kardon) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harman Kardon)

Speakers

Moving on to the new speakers, the Aura Studio 3 is a Bluetooth home speaker with a transparent enclosure as well as a nice subtle ambient lighting effect. It has two 15 W speakers, a tweeter, and a 100W subwoofer. It will retail for Rs 25,999.

The Onyx Studio 6 is similar to the Aura Studio 3 but easier to carry around with a round silhouette, premium fabric cover and aluminium handle. It offers up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and wireless dual sound, it can wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 speakers for stereo effects. The Onyx Studio is priced Rs 15,999.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harman Kardon) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Harman Kardon)

The Esquire Mini 2 is more of a budget-oriented speaker, in comparison. It’s a slim portable speaker more suited for travel due to its lightweight and slim design. The Esquire Mini 2 also features a conferencing system with noise cancellation for crystal clear conference calls anywhere. Harman Kardon promises up to 10 hours of playtime and comes with built-in power bank to quickly charge your devices. HK Esquire Mini 2 is available at MRP of INR 11,599

Lastly, there’s the palm-sized Neo costing Rs 7,999. It is compact, ultra-light, IPX7-rated, and promises 10 hrs of continuous playback. It also supports voice calls with its echo-cancelling speakerphone.