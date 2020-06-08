Harman launches Infinity Glide 510 Headphones, Sonic B200 Soundbar in India

The market for audio devices is booming in India and the latest to launch new products is Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. The company launched two of its latest devices, the Infinity Sonic B200 Soundbar and the Infinity 510 headphones in India.

Harman India says in a post on its website that the Infinity Glide 510 headphones is capable of delivering 72 hours of playback while the Infinity Sonic B200 renders up to 160W of output and comes with a wireless subwoofer as well as multi-connectivity option.

While the Infinity Sonic B200 is priced at Rs.17,999, Harman is offering it at a special launch price of Rs.7,299. Similarly, the Infinity Glide 510 headphones have a price tag of Rs.3,999 but can be purchased for a limited period for Rs.1,699 via Amazon India (Buy it here). Both the products would also soon be available via the Harman India website.

In addition, Amazon India is also offering a 10 percent instant discount and no-cost EMI options on both the devices.

Infinity Glide 510 specs

(Image credit: Harman International)

The Harman Infinity Glide 510 wireless headphones come with 36mm drivers that can lead users from normal to bass mode with a single touch. They support Bluetooth v5.0 and have voice-assistant controls. The headphones also feature a foldable design that makes them easy to carry around.

Weighing 109 grams, the Infinity Glide offers up to 72 hours of music playback, according to the statement put out by the company. It is capable of delivering two hours of playback time on 10 minutes of quick charging. The headphones are currently available in Black and Blue colours.

Infinity Sonic B200 specs

(Image credit: Harman International)

The Infinity Sonic B200 Soundbar can deliver up to 160W of power output through two 20W soundbars and a 40W subwoofer. It is capable of connecting via an auxiliary port, a USB port, Bluetooth and optical inputs. The audio system includes a multi-function remote with three preset equaliser modes. The Infinity Sonic B200 weights 13.7 kg.