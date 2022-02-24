Google Pixel 7 Pro might come with a familiar design

Audio player loading…

Google is expected to announce the successor of its flagship Pixel 6 series later this year and the lineup is expected to comprise Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro along with a foldable Pixel phone as well.

While the company hasn’t confirmed either of these devices, Steve Hemmerstoffer, known on Twitter as OnLeaks has shared high definition renders of the Pixel 7 Pro via Smartprix .

These renders suggest that the Pixel 7 Pro might not look too different from the current Pixel 6 Pro in terms of design though Google seems to have refined the design slightly to give the phone a bit more premium look and feel.

First off, the dual-tone look that we saw in the current-gen Pixel 6 lineup is expected to remain as it is. The horizontal camera island that runs through the width of the device will also be retained but Google seems to have given it a Galaxy S21 Ultra treatment by merging it with the phone’s frame giving it a cleaner look.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix)

Google seems to have retained the slight curve on the display that we saw on the Pixel 6 Pro. In terms of optics, the camera island might house a triple camera module with a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and a probably ultra-wide camera. Flash and a couple of other sensors might be housed on this too.

In terms of dimensions, the Pixel 7 Pro might be 11.2mm thick and will measure 163×76.6×8.7mm. The display on the phone is expected to be around 6.7 or 6.8-inches which means that the phone might be compatible with the screen protectors of the Pixel 6 Pro. However, you might have to end up buying a new case due to the subtle changes in the rear panel's design.

Time to fix the software and availability issues

While Google has been able to create an iconic design for the Pixel lineup, we might only see iterative updates to the same. However, the Pixel lineup is facing issues on the software side – which is rather odd.

These software issues have not only impacted the user experience but also raises many eyebrows since Google is using custom hardware for its phones. Additionally, Samsung has outbid Google by promising 5 years of Android updates – yet another thing that Google needs to watch out for.

Last but not the least, Google also needs to find a way to ensure the wider availability of its flagship phones. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have suggested that the company has finally cracked the code when it comes to smartphone sales, however, limited availability is still a major concern.

