Google Pixel 6a would have been perfect if it hadn't been priced like a flagship

Google launched its latest phone Google Pixel 6a in India today. It is up for pre-orders on Flipkart now.

Google Pixel 6a was launched globally back in May. It is basically a toned-down version of Google Pixel 6, which we didn't get to see in India. And it has many of the features from the Pixel 6 series itself including processor, camera and design. Let's take a look.

Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

Google Pixel 6a is launched in a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. And it is priced at Rs. 43,999. It will be available only via Flipkart (opens in new tab). The phone is up for pre-order right now on Flipkart.

There are some launch offers, but it's the usual card offers and exchange bonuses from Flipkart. Nothing special. You'll get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on using an Axis bank card. And if you're exchanging a phone, you'll get an extra 2,000 exchange bonus.

Google Pixel 6a: Specifications and key features

Google Pixel 6a comes with the same Google Tensor chipset that Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro came with. It isn't exactly a flagship chipset in terms of performance, and it goes against previous Snapdragon 7 series chipsets in terms of performance. As it is a chipset that relies heavily on Samsung's Exynos series of SoCs (opens in new tab), it also carries forward some of Exynos' issues such as heating and throttling. The phone also comes with a Titan M2 security chip for improved privacy and security.

This phone comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. And the phone comes with a dual-tone metal-glass finish like its elder brothers.

Coming to the cameras, there is a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The numbers might not seem impressive, but the results will impress you for sure, like the Pixel phones that came before.

The phone is backed up by a 4306mAh battery and supports 18W USB PD fast charging.

Pixel 6a comes with Android 12 out of the box. And Google will provide 5 years of software support with this phone.

Is this phone worth for the price?

For me, it's a hard pass.

Google originally intended Google Pixel 6a to go against mid-rangers globally. When it is finally here in India, this phone is going against flagships (in terms of price) from various brands.

Even the Nothing Phone 1 looks like a better option against Google Pixel 6a.

Then there are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones, Dimensity 8100 phones, and Snapdragon 888 phones.

Not just SoC, Google Pixel 6a doesn't even come with a high-refresh-rate display. And 18W fast charging? Even phones with one-third of this price have faster charging than this phone.

The only reason to get Pixel 6a is the stock Pixel experience and camera. You'd get almost the same experience with Motorola phones. And Motorola Edge 30 Pro packs just that and quite a lot for the same price. I'm pretty sure in terms of camera, no other phone will come close.

Add into the fact that Google's after-sales service support is abysmal, Google Pixel 6a is a phone that you can forget. Even with the card offer and exchange bonus, I would rather buy Realme GT 2 Pro or Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Or I'll wait for the iQoo 9T and OnePlus 10T.