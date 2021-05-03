Google Pixel 4a price in India cut by Rs 5,000 – lowest price ever

Google seems to have slashed the prices of its most recent smartphone, the Google Pixel 4a. It was unveiled alongside the Google Nest Audio in India last year and it has since been available on Flipkart.

The Google Pixel 4a was initially priced in India at Rs 29,999 when it went on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days last year and was completely sold out during the sale. Later on, the price went up to Rs 31,999 and now, the price of the smartphone has now been slashed to Rs 26,999 - the lowest price ever.

In addition to the price cut, HDFC Bank Credit Card users get 10% off on Credit/Debit EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,000, and HDFC Bank Debit Card transactions, up to Rs 500. Users who have Flipkart Axis Bankcard, can get an additional 5% unlimited cash back and get the Google Pixel 4a at a discounted price. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,300 based on what smartphone the user is offering in exchange.

The offer is valid from May 2 to May 7, as a part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Offer ends May 7 Check out Google Pixel 4a on Flipkart 6GB + 128GB: Rs 31,999 Rs 26,999 View Deal

Google Pixel 4A: Specs

The Google Pixel 4a offers a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen that’s fairly compact. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery meanwhile is 3,140mAh backed by an 18W fast charging, but there’s no wireless charging.

Thr Google Pixel 4a has a single-lens 12.2MP shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization on the rear. The front camera meanwhile is an 8MP in a punch-hole, and there are stereo speakers along with a plastic back with a fingerprint scanner in the centre. The Google Pixel 4a smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box and the Android 11 update is already out for the same.