The Titanfall franchise is coming to your smartphone

In a day that's seen the reveal of Nintendo's first smartphone game, it's been announced that Respawn, creator of Titanfall, is also eyeing your pocket device.

Respawn has announced a multi-game patnership with mobile Nexon, to release a series of original smartphone and tablet games based on the Titanfall universe.

The games themselves will be built by developer Particle City, which was co-founded earlier this year by Respawn CEO Vince Zampella and industry veteran Larry Pacey.

The first game will come to iOS and Android devices in 2016 but that's about as specific as it gets. We do know that Titanfall 2 is currently in the works and will be a multi-platform release.

"Our partnership with Nexon is momentous for many reasons," said Vince Zampella, CEO & Co-Founder, Respawn Entertainment, in a statement. "Nexon's unrivaled publishing network and free-to-play expertise will allow Titanfall to reach new global audiences. And with Particle City, we are closely collaborating to create all-new standalone games with original gameplay experiences that expand the Titanfall universe to players everywhere."