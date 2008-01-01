Xbox 360 sells massively over Christmas

The Xbox 360 is now roughly the same price as the PS3, yet sales are still much stronger

Microsoft sold 4,778 Xbox 360 games consoles every day during the last three months of 2007. With a big Christmas sales push and the launch of a number of big games titles, Microsoft says it's now sold 17.7 million Xbox 360s since it launched at the end of 2005.

The Xbox 360 is currently standing toe-to-toe with the ultra-popular Nintendo Wii console; Wii sales caught up with those of the 360 despite Nintendo launching it a year later. It looked as though the Wii would then streak into the lead, but games such as Bioshock, Mass Effect and Halo 3 have enabled the Xbox 360 to keep pace in recent months.

Microsoft was also proud to trumpet the fact that it's been able to maintain its lead over Sony and Nintendo in terms of total money spent by gamers on hardware and software.

The Xbox 360 console traditionally sells more games per console than the Wii and Sony PS3, while a strong line-up of hardware peripherals has also been helping to line Microsoft's pockets.

Nearly seven games are sold per Xbox 360 compared to nearly four for a PlayStation 3. The Wii weighs in at slightly less; it sells 3.44 games according to the research from NPD.

These figures aren't entirely surprising - the PS3 is still in early life and the ecosystem in development, while the Xbox 360 is now a mature console.

As far as the Wii is concerned, many users seem to be sticking with the basic games - the excellent Wii Sports is already included with the console. However, the figures look worse when you consider that most Wii buyers also buy Wii Play - primarily for the extra Wiimote that's included in the pack.