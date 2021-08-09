Future Games Show at Gamescom will feature over 40 games – here’s how to watch

The Future Games Show is back for Gamescom 2021 after its record-breaking E3 2021 event. The E3-focused show reached over three million live viewers and 35 million post-show views, so be sure to tune in to see what’s in store during Gamescom.

More than 40 games will be shown, from publishers including Team17, Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive and Frontier Developments. Better yet, if you’re a fan of Resident Evil Village, the show will be co-hosted by two of the game’s voice actors: Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu, and Aaron LePlante, who voices The Duke.

“I'm delighted to be presenting the Future Games Show on August 26 with my Resident Evil Village co-star Aaron LaPlante!”, said Robertson. “There are some incredible games featured in the show and I can't wait to show you all what's in store for this year and beyond.”

"As we start to move into the 'new normal' it's incredible to think all the games you're playing now were developed, at least in part, in people's bedrooms, kitchens, and home offices,” said LePlante. “On August 26, myself and Maggie will be showing you what's still to come in 2021 and what to expect in 2022 and beyond. They haven't told me much, but from what I've seen so far there's something that will interest all of you. See you live for the Future Games Show.”

The Future Games Show will feature expanded ‘Virtual Show Floor Booths’, which let gamers access a wide array of demos that you can play from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch the Future Games Show on Twitch, YouTube and more

You can watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021 on Thursday, August 26 at 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CET, and you can tune in on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and GamesRadar .

Don't forget that Gamescom will also feature a livestream from Xbox on August 24, which promises to contain announcements, teasers, and footage of a variety of Xbox games yet to land on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is hosted by The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest creator Geoff Keighley, also takes place on August 25.