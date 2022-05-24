Disney Plus Hotstar subscription 2022: Best prepaid plans that offer free subscription

Audio player loading…

The telco wars are going on in a full-fledged way. As of now, various telecom providers, in order to lure more and more customers, are offering OTT app subscriptions. In a recent development, Vodafone Idea has introduced a Rs 151 plan that provides Disney Plus Hotstar subscriptions.

This plan will be a boon for the IPL fans as Disney has the right to stream it. The recent hike in the prices of the recharges has pushed the customers to think twice before investing in a particular plan. Apart from that, other service providers like Jio, Airtel, and others also give Disney Plus Hotstar subscriptions. We will discuss here, in brief, the plans that offer subscriptions for Disney Plus Hotstar.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Best prepaid plans with Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

Vodafone plans: As of now, the Vodafone Idea plans that offer an annual subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar are Rs 499 plan, Rs 601 plan, Rs 901, Rs 1066, and the Rs 3099 plan. Apart from these, the brand has recently introduced the Rs 151 plan that offers quarterly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar.

Jio plans: The Jio cricket-focused plans along with Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans are available for Rs 499, Rs 799, and Rs 2,999. Apart from that, the plans offer a three months subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar available for Rs 333, Rs 583, and Rs 783. The Rs 1,499 and the Rs 4,199 plans will offer the premium subscription of Disney Plus Hoststar.

Airtel plans: The basic plan that offers the three months subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar is available at a price of Rs 399 and another one is Rs 839. In addition, the Rs 499 plan, Rs 2999 plan, Rs 3359 plan, and the Rs 599 plan offer the Disney Plus Hotstar annual subscription.

Currently, these are the plans that offer the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription on an annual and quarterly basis. You can go for any of these ones as per your convenience.

