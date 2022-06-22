Dell brings AMD-powered G15 gaming laptops to India

Audio player loading…

After launching the Intel-powered G15 and G15 SE in India, Dell has announced the availability of the new Dell G15 laptops with AMD chipset under the hood.

The new laptops are powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 H series CPUs and are available in five different variants. The retail pricing of these new G15 AMD laptops starts at Rs. 83,990 and goes all the way up to Rs. 127,990 and are available to purchase from Dell’s official website, Dell’s exclusive store and partner outlets both online and offline.

Like the intel variants, the AMD-powered Dell G15 laptops are also available in Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey colours.

Dell G15 AMD Gaming laptops price in India CPU Specs Price Ryzen 5 8GB, 512GB, NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Rs 83,990 Ryzen 5 16GB, 512GB, NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Rs 89,990 Ryzen 7 16GB, 512GB, NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Rs 1,02,990 Ryzen 7 16GB, 512GB, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 Rs 107,990 Ryzen 7 16GB, 512GB, NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Rs 127,990

Dell G15 AMD Specifications

The new G15 gaming laptops from Dell come equipped with the AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors and can be configured with up to a Ryzen 7 6800H. Talking about the GPUS, these laptops come with RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060 laptop GPUs.

All five laptops come with a 15-inch display. This is an IPS LCD panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness. Users can configure these laptops with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of M.2 Gen 4 SSD storage.

Keeping the gamers in mind, these laptops come with Dolby Audio and Game Shift technology to offer an enhanced gaming experience. Additionally, these laptops borrow inspiration from Dell’s Alienware gaming laptops to keep the thermals in check.

Dell has used dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents to keep the laptops from overheating.

The laptops boot Windows 11 OS out of the box and the onboard connectivity ports include an HDMI 2.1, three USB-A, USB Type-C with display port, headphone/mic, and an RJ45 port. There is an orange backlit keyboard on these laptops and they are powered by a 86 WHr, 6-cell Li-Ion battery