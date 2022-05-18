Dell's G15 and G15 SE gaming laptops launched in India

Audio player loading…

Dell has launched its new range of G-series gaming laptops in India. The company announced the G15 and G15 SE premium laptops starting at a price of Rs 85,990 and Rs 1,18,990 respectively. Both the devices share the same design and chassis but differ in specifications.

The laptops came with the 12th generation of Intel Core i5 and i7 chipsets with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards . The laptops will be on sale on Dell’s online stores and other offline and online retail partners.

With the new laptops, the company is aiming to bring many of the features that we see on Alienware models to a slightly less price range. The laptop does come with the RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated graphics power, making it an ideal machine not just for gaming at 1440p resolutions but also for creative workflows too.

While the Dell G15 comes with a FullHD IPS display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, the more expensive variant offers a better QuadHD resolution with a higher 240Hz IPS display. Nevertheless, these are impressive specifications for gaming on the go.

The Dell G15 is available in Dark Shadow Grey colour while the G15 SE comes in Obsidian Black.

Dell G15 and Dell G15 SE specifications

Both the laptops sport a 15.6-inch IPS display. In terms of design, the laptop has a nearly bezel-less form factor except for the large bezel at the bottom that features the company branding. The Dell Alienware series also has a similar design, so it's not a big deal.

The laptops can be configured for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You also get an assortment of ports like the Ethernet, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.1 Gen 1 as well. The laptop also has support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

Additional gaming features include RGB backlit keyboard with a dedicated keypad. Dell has also integrated the Logitech G-key feature. This allows you to customise the keys for additional support in games. The laptops come with an 86Whr battery pack as well.

A cheaper Alienware system

Dell has integrated some of the technology you find in Alienware laptops. The colling architecture, the design of the display and the form factor of the laptop. These are designed to fit the Dell G15 seamlessly.

So, if you were on the lookout to get an Alienware laptop you save a little bit more on the Dell G15 and get yourself other accessories.