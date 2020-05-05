Delay in the next iPhone launch could cost Apple $18 billion

Apple’s annual ritual of releasing its much-sought after iPhone smartphones might not be happening in September this year according to Goldman Sachs, American multinational investment bank and financial services company.

The New York-headquartered firm has predicted a 36% fall in iPhone shipments and recommends that it would be wise to sell Apple shares at this time of worldwide pandemic and recession concerns.

The delay in launch could be a real possibility as Apple is faced with supply issues and its employees are working from home, not a conducive situation for a scheduled September launch. It could lose around $18 billion in revenue and a 14% decline in smartphone sales.

On the upside, Apple has recently launched the iPhone SE at a welcome price of $399, something, the Cupertino-based company hopes would appeal to smartphone users who have a low budget. Incidentally, this is the first time an iPhone is priced at such a competitive price.

Leaks on iphone 12

An analyst from a Beijing-based economic research firm Jiafu Longzhou Technology, Dan Wang reasoned that the delay in Apple’s new iPhone launch could be because of the decline in demand, not in the supply. Wang feels that with a huge spurt in unemployment rate, it is doubtful consumers would be lining up to buy a $1,300 iPhone.

While there is definitely an expected delay in its launch, social media platforms have been abuzz with numerous ‘leaks’ and ‘spec sheets’ of the iPhone 12 series. Firstly, there are high hopes that the upcoming iPhone 12 would be 5G-enabled and available at a lower-than-usual starting price of around $749.

All the models in the series are expected to be powered by the company’s A14 chipset and sport a smaller notch compared to previous generation iPhones. The iPhone 12 Pro could very well be a 6.1-inch device with a triple camera array, 120 Hz screen refresh rate, USB Type-C port and possibly reverse wireless charging feature.

