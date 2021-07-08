Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched for Rs 4,499

Crossbeats Orbit budget smartwatch has been launched in India. The newly launched smartwatch is priced under Rs 5,000 and comes with features like Bluetooth call function, 1.3-inch LCD screen, SpO2 monitor, BP monitor, and up to 10 days of battery life. Crossbeats brand is well known for its audio products and accessories in India.

The Crossbeats Orbit will take on the likes of the newly launched TicWatch GTH , BoAt Xtend , upcoming Noise ColorFit Ultra , and the beast in the segment 一 Amazfit Bip U Pro . Let’s take a look at what the Crossbeats Orbit smart wearable brings to the table.

Crossbeats Orbit price in India and availability

The Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,499 and will go on sale via Amazon. The smartwatch will go on sale starting July 9 and will be available in graphite black and metallic blue colour options. It is also worth mentioning that the Amazon listing confirms this is a special launch price and the price is expected to go up later. Check out Crossbeats Orbit on AmazonView Deal

Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch specs and features

The star of the who here is the Bluetooth calling feature 一 which means you are getting an inbuilt speaker as well as the microphone on the watch itself. The watch also comes with a dial pad and callbook features. When you get a call on the Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch, three options will popup 一 reject, accept, and loudspeaker.

Personal health features such as a heart rate tracker, a SpO2 monitor to calculate the blood-oxygen levels, and the watch also even features a BP monitor. Additionally, features like sleep monitoring and women’s health tracking are also present. The Crossbeats Orbit can track basketball, football, badminton, cycling, hiking, walking, and more in terms of sports tracking.

The Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch LCD screen and also features Bluetooth calling feature (Image credit: Amazon)

Further, the Crossbeats Orbit will also be compatible with Google Fit 一 which most of the budget smartwatches don’t usually support. Additionally, the smartwatch can also be integrated with Strava and Apple health.

The Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch IPS display with a full metal casing and 240x240 pixels resolution. It is a circular designed smartwatch that looks classic from the renders on Amazon. There is a button on the side that we assume can perform multiple functions and help navigate the UI.

In terms of battery life, the Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch is rated to last up to 10 days. Other features include IP68 rating, multiple watch face support, find my phone, music control, camera control, and Crossbeats Activ app support.

