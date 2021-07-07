BoAt Xtend smartwatch goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

BoAt Xtend smartwatch will go on sale in India starting today. The price of the BoAt Xtend wearable was announced a couple of weeks ago. This is also India's cheapest smartwatch featuring Alexa voice assistant.

The smartwatch was listed on Amazon almost four weeks ago and the price was unveiled in India last week. The BoAt Xtend will go on sale starting today noon via Amazon.

BoAt Xtend price in India and availability

The BoAt Xtend is priced at Rs 2,999 and the smartwatch will be available in pitch black, deep blue, sandy cream, and olive green colour options. The listing also mentions that this is a special launch price which means the price will go up after some time.

BoAt Xtend smartwatch specs and features

BoAt Xtend comes in black, deep blue, sandy cream, and olive green colour options. (Image credit: BoAt)

The BoAt Xtend smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch LCD colour touch screen display. It comes with manual brightness level adjustment as well as an auto-brightness sensor. With the companion BoAt Wave application, the watch supports over 50 watch faces. It is also 5ATM water resistance rated 一 making it easy to carry for workout or gym sessions.

The USP of the smartwatch is the inclusion of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Alexa helps you set alarms, set reminders, alarms, answering queries, weather forecast, live cricket scores, and much more 一 all with just your voice. The device doesn't have a speaker and all the aforementioned actions will be shown on the screen.

The BoAt Xtend smartwatch offers the usual set of features like steps counter, calories burnt, etc. It also supports 14 sports modes including Indoor walking, outdoor walking, hiking, cycling, yoga, open water swimming, workout, pool swimming, indoor running, cricket, rowing, elliptical, spinning bike, and outdoor running.

In terms of health-related features, you get breathing exercise, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 monitor, sleep monitoring. In the battery department, the watch packs in a 300mAh battery unit which is rated to last for a week. Other features include music control, notification alerts, find my phone, DND mode, and weather.

