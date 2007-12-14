Safer parking with rear-view camera kit

If you can't see out your car's rear window, than Panasonic has the answer.

People with stiff necks and particularly short drivers are likely to rejoice when they see the latest car-safety innovation from Panasonic Japan - a rear-view camera and monitor rig.

The ¥40,000 (£175) GP-PD107 kit is the first in the world that isn't part of a car sat-nav system and includes a 3.5-inch monitor and quarter-megapixel camera that fixes to the rear bumper of any car.

Look, no hands

Panasonic has implemented a clever activation system that switches on the camera and monitor when the driver slips the car into reverse gear, which is nice for those of us who can't - or can't be bothered - looking over our shoulders.

Should that convenience be offset somewhat by the hefty price (installation not included) prospective buyers may be swayed by the system's inputs for hooking up a DVD player or PMP for a little in-car entertainment, presumably available only when driving forward.