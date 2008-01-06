Trending

Picture this: pocket OLED photo viewers

CES 2008: photo jukeboxes set to shrink further

US digital photo experts Digital Foci has unveiled two tiny pocket photo viewers at CES 2008. Both use OLED technology to make viewing your pictures a breeze.

The Pocket Album Deluxe 2.8 Photo Viewer can store up to 3,000 photos, and is equipped with a 7.1cm active matrix OLED display with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and 320 x 240 pixel resolution. It will be available to buy in April for $100 (£51).

It's joined by the Pocket Album 1.5 digital keychain viewer, which holds 120 photos, and has a 3.8cm passive matrix OLED display. It also has a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and an image resolution of 128 x 128 pixels - something that befits its tiny size. The Pocket Album 1.5 also goes on sale in April, this time for $50 (£25).

Digital Foci says both pocket viewers enable you to run automatic or manual slideshows, feature built-in alarm clocks and ship with all the software and cables you need to synchronise the devices with your PC.

