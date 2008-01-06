Picture this: pocket OLED photo viewers

US digital photo experts Digital Foci has unveiled two tiny pocket photo viewers at CES 2008. Both use OLED technology to make viewing your pictures a breeze.

The Pocket Album Deluxe 2.8 Photo Viewer can store up to 3,000 photos, and is equipped with a 7.1cm active matrix OLED display with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and 320 x 240 pixel resolution. It will be available to buy in April for $100 (£51).

It's joined by the Pocket Album 1.5 digital keychain viewer, which holds 120 photos, and has a 3.8cm passive matrix OLED display. It also has a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and an image resolution of 128 x 128 pixels - something that befits its tiny size. The Pocket Album 1.5 also goes on sale in April, this time for $50 (£25).

Digital Foci says both pocket viewers enable you to run automatic or manual slideshows, feature built-in alarm clocks and ship with all the software and cables you need to synchronise the devices with your PC.