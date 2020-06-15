BTS Edition Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Buds Plus announced

Samsung is no stranger to partnering with major global brands and personalities for its flagships. For its latest S20 series, it has partnered with popular K-Pop band BTS to create a special variant that is purple in colour.

This collaboration provides BTS fans across the world the opportunity to get special and limited edition products from Samsung. As of now, the products are available only in South Korea. The Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition features a new design with purple glass and metal exterior while the Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition also comes in purple, which is the band’s colour scheme. The iconic purple hearts are also prominently present.

What’s in the box?

The Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition is available in both 5G and LTE variants. It comes pre-installed with BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. In the box, you also get some decorative stickers to personalize the devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members.

The Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition comes in a purple and black colour combo with the touch control area painted with a coat of purple. The finish extends to the charging case too. As with the original Buds Plus, these buds also come with AKG audio. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also comes with the photo cards of the band in the box.

Pricing and availability

Product Price Indian equivalent S20 Plus 5G BTS KRW 1397,000 ~Rs 87,700 Buds Plus BTS KRW 220,000 ~Rs 13,800 S20 Plus, Buds Plus combo KRW 1584,000 ~Rs 99,400

The Galaxy S20 Plus will be available in 5G variant in Korea for KRW 1397,000 (~Rs 87,700), the Galaxy Buds Plus is priced at KRW 220,000 (~Rs 13,800), and the special box with both the Galaxy S20 Plus and Buds Plus will cost KRW 1584,000 (~Rs 99,400). Global pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.

The Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition will be up for pre-order from June 15 on Weverse. Starting June 19, all the three BTS Edition products will be up for pre-order on Samsung.com. They will go on sale from July 9, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.