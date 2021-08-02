Boxing: How to catch Lovlina Borgohain semi-final bout in Tokyo Olympics 2020 live

It has been an all-woman show as far as India is concerned in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They have walked away with most laurels so far.

On the inaugural day of the Games, Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver in weightlifting, and on Sunday last (August 1) ace badminton star PV Sindhu triumphed in the bronze medal contest.

In between, the Assam-born boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured herself and the country a medal after she entered the semi-final of the women’s 69kg category.

She defeated Taipei’s Nien Chin Chen in the women’s welterweight bout with a score of 4-1.

What is creditable in Lovlina's achievement is the fact she had met Chen four times before, but had never managed to defeat the Chinese Taipei's pugilist. Lovlina showed tremendous counter-attacking game to emerge victorious.

Lovlina's bout inspired the Indian contingent

After Mirabai's silver-winning effort, India's campaign in the Tokyo Games had been patchy till Lovlina's crucial bout happened. There were disappointments especially in archery and shooting. Even in boxing much fancied names from India bit the dust.

But after the 23-year-old, a two-time World and Asian championships bronze medalist's quarter final show, there was renewed optimism in the Indian camp. PV Sindhu snapped up a bronze, while Kamalpreet Kaur stormed into the final of women's discus. And, of course, there was the adrenaline-pumping show from both Indian men and women in hockey. Both the teams have made it to the semi-finals --- a historic double.

Up against the top-seeded Turkish boxer

Lovlina had entered the quarter-finals after beating Nadine Apetz of Germany last Tuesday. She will be the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had bagged bronze medals.

But Lovlina hopes to do better and is aiming for the top podium finish. Lovlina, whose twin sisters are kick-boxers too, will not have it easy in the semi-finals. She is up against top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. The latter had bagged a gold in the welterweight category in February 2020 at the 64th Bocskai István Memorial International Boxing Tournament.

But irrespective of what happens in that bout, the loser is, in the least, assured of a bronze medal.

In boxing (and other combat sports like wrestling and taekwondo), two bronze medals are given along with a gold and silver. That is both the losing semi-finalists get a bronze each.

Lovlina Borgohain's bout on August 4 at 11 a.m. IST

The semi-final bout between Lovlina and Surmeneli is scheduled for August 4 (Wednesday), and according to the scheduling, the bout is for 11 a.m. IST.

