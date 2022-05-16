BGMI 2.0 update is out with new weapons, maps - Here’s how to get it

Audio player loading…

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) continuously gets updated with new features, maps, vehicles, and other aspects. As announced by the developer, Krafton, the latest one is going to be a 'game-changing update like no other'. The BGMI Update 2.0 will include Livik and a new Core Circle mode, along with other details.

As for the Livik Map, all the gamers will have themed areas and new additions in the arsenal of the XT variant. Furthermore, Krafton is also going to introduce the latest advanced supply zones. Treasure maps are also going to be a part of the latest update.

The Core Circle mode of the game is inspired by a Japanese animation called Evangelion. The Core Circle mode consists of new rewards, skins, and progress-led bonuses for the gamers.

Moreover, the face-off between Evangelion's 6th Angel and EVA-01 can be seen on the Erangel map. All the gamers will be able to see the theme via in-game discovery events along with receiving an additional bonus for progress in the game.

Apart from that, the update will also bring the Classic Mode. In this mode, gamers in the Miramar and Erangel map will get the leverage to call for emergency pickup that will take them into the middle of the play zone.

Not only this but the players will be also allowed to bring their fallen teammates back with the help of the Revival Tower. Keeping the above-discussed aspects aside, as per Krafton, BGMI A Ew45also gets sponsor match feature support, spectator mode, haptic feedback improvement, and more.

Now, if you are a BGMI fan who gets fascinated with the Battle Royale gameplay and are looking to install the BGMI 2.0 update via the official website, here we are for your rescue.

Open any browser on your desktop and then visit the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

You will see two options on the screen - iOS download (via Apple App Store) and the AOS download (Google Play Store).

Choose the options according to your device.

A new window will pop up. Now, tap the download/update option to get to the latest version of the game.

Best battle royale games: Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends and more