BGMI 1.9 update patch leaks suggest a floating island in Erangel

Battlegrounds Mobile India introduced the Jujutsu Kaisen anime characters in the 1.8 February update. Now, the latest rumours indicate that the franchise is going to roll out the 1.9 update pretty soon globally. The developers of the game have already started with the testing process of the elements to be offered in the upcoming BGMI update.

In addition, the beta testers of Battlegrounds Mobile India can already try their hands on the update. As for the timeline, the 1.8 update version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was rolled out after mid-February. Expectations are that the latest update with be available for download after March 15.

BGMI is going to bring a floating island in the Erangel map. The island will be available in the mode selection menu of Classic Ranked matches. All the gamers will be able to access a new mode that will consist of a floating island, Nimbus Island. The setup will be quite similar to that of the Mirror World introduced previously in the game.

Another major highlight of the upcoming update is the addition of mechanical shields in the game. These shields can be used by the players to save them from unprecedented attacks. The mechanical shields are available on the map at random places.

Furthermore, the latest update of Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature anniversary celebration stages available to play on the Erangel map. The players will have a clear chance to grab high-tier loot items in these events.

To recall, the 1.8.5 update of Battlegrounds Mobile India introduced the Santorini map that was the first 8x8 Team Death Match map. It allowed 16 players to participate in the game. Moreover, gamers also got the Skull Grenades that can be used to kill the boss monster and earn rare rewards after that. The update introduced some of the best Jujutsu Kaisen characters, an anime on Netflix, including Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, etc.

