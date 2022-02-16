BGMI February update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Erangel, Livik

Audio player loading…

Battlegrounds Mobile India February update has been rolled out by Krafton, and a new Team Death Match map has been added to the battle royale mode of the game. The new map, Santorini, will offer the players to get their hands on the preset weapons and even perform arena training.

Another major highlight of the update is that a few popular characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, an anime show available on Netflix, have been introduced in the Livik and Erangel map. Players also stand a chance to win special rewards in these maps. Furthermore, the players will also get the ability to recall teammates in the game and the utilization of vending machines for supplies.

The Santorini map added in the game is the first 8x8 Team Death Match map. The map will allow 16 players to battle it out against each other. Until now, players had the leverage to take part in 4x4 matches.

The increase in the number of players per match is surely going to raise the competition in the game. The gamers will be supposed to score 80 points in a period of 10 minutes. The first team to reach the score will be declared the winner in the game.

On the other hand, Battlegrounds Mobile India will bring four major characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, including Nobara, Megumi, Yuji, and Satoru. According to a teaser video released by Krafton, players will be allowed to interact with these characters, and they can select the Jujutsu Kaisen Theme Mode in the ranked match mode of the game.

Players will get Skull Grenades in the game to be used against the Boss Monster and Cursed Corpse. On killing these monsters, players will get a chance to win rare rewards. To boost the adrenaline rush, Krafton has also included locked treasure boxes in the game with loot items. These items can be further exchanged for rewards and various achievements.

