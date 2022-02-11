New State Mobile February update to bring Round Deathmatch mode, Survivor Pass Volume 4

Audio player loading…

New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) is soon going to get the February update for both iPhones and Android versions. With this latest version, new features, characters, skins, and other elements will be added to the game.

Some of the major highlights of the upcoming version are the inclusion of a new mode named Round Deathmatch, weapon customizations alternatives, crossbow weapons, and more.

Simultaneously, Krafton is also working on the update for Battlegrounds Mobile India which is slated to roll out by the second week of February. This update is going to woo anime buffs, especially those who are Jujutsu Kaisen fans, as it will bring modes based on the mentioned anime.

High chances are that the update will also get character skins and weapons inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen.

First things first, the New State Mobile February update will introduce a new mode named Round Deathmatch. It will be a 4v4 round-based mode, and the players will not be able to respawn after being killed. The team which will have the last player standing will register a win. The mode will have seven matches to see which team wins.

Additionally, the New State Mobile February update is also going to bring the Survivor Pass Volume 4. The game pass will obviously provide better in-game rewards to the players. All the gamers who will complete the last mission will also get a Doug Bikerway skin in the game.

New weapons like a long-range Crossbow will be added in the Troi and Erangel 2052 maps of the game. Another weapon named MP5K will also become a part of the game which is a 9mm SMG that supports multiple attachments to tackle recoil. Not only this, but the game will also get new weapon customizations for the M249 weapon. Players can use the shield attachment for the weapon to protect it from enemy attacks.

