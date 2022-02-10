Krafton bans 2 lakh accounts on BGMI under the anti-cheat policy

Audio player loading…

The accounts banning spree of Krafton is still on for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as its has banned around 2 lakh accounts in January 2022. Krafton took this decision to ensure fair gameplay for all the players on BGMI. In the past few months, the South Korean studio has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for all the players who are found guilty of 'foul play' in the game.

The device ban policy for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been introduced, under which the players who are found cheating will get their devices banned from running the game. Just before the rollout of the device ban policy for BGMI, Krafton banned around 99,583 accounts, and the studio even shared a 722-page document that had the names of all the banned accounts.

Krafton's aggressive take over cheating

Not for the BGMI, Krafton has always preferred a strict approach for all its games, including PUBG Mobile, New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) in the past. The anti-cheat update of New State Mobile works in a way that it restricts all the accounts from the platform that use any means of cheating. Furthermore, the update came packed with an additional logic system that removes the players who use modified software to access the game.

What else is brewing?

Apart from banning cheating accounts, the BGMI February update is all set to roll out in the upcoming days. Krafton has started teasing the elements of the new update.

Major highlight of the update is the addition of a Jujutsu Kaisen Theme Mode in the Erangel map. BGMI fans who also have a thing for anime, and specially Jujutsu Kaisen, are surely going to love this move by the franchise.

The Jujutsu Kaisen theme mode of BGMI will include locked treasure boxes and items that will provide an advantage to the player. Furthermore, the items found in the treasure boxes can be exchanged to bag rewards and accomplish special achievements.

The game will also have skull grenades that will appear in the Jujutsu Kaisen mode anytime. These grenades will be used to summon a challenging enemy boss. Players who will defeat the boss will get powerful accessories in the game.

