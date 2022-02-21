Krafton brings mileage system for rewards distribution in New State Mobile

Audio player loading…

New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) has got a new rewarding setup named the Mileage system. As explained by the game developer Krafton, the gamers can get mileage points from certain crates in the game that can be exchanged to get special rewards.

One thing that should be kept in mind is that these mileage points will stay valid for a fixed time period. These mileage points can be used by the gamers to grab in-game currency, emotes, t-shirts, cosmetics, pants, etc. Recently, the game also got the February update which included a new map, skins, weapons, and more.

How to earn and utilize mileage points in New State Mobile?

Launch the game and open a few crates with the help of chicken medals, crate tickets, or NC.

The crates will offer multiple types of mileage points, each type of mileage point can be exchanged for a different set of rewards.

Once you have collected a sufficient amount of mileage points, you will see an icon in the mileage gauge bar.

Tap the icon to claim the rewards and start playing with enhanced abilities.

Note: All the crates in New State Mobile are not going to offer Mileage Points and this should be kept in mind to avoid any sort of disappointment. The mileage points of a crate will expire as soon as the sale period of that specific crate ends.

Simultaneously, Krafton is also running the celebrations of 100 days of the launch of the game and the franchise is offering multiple rewards to the gamers. The special event for 100 days completion started on February 18th and it will end on February 24th.

In this period, players are also eligible for daily rewards in case they make regular log-ins. Winning gamers will stand a chance to get 10 chicken medals, 10 royale tickets, and 10,000 BP.

