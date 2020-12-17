Asus updates ZenBook and VivoBook lineup with Intel’s 11 gen processors in India

Right at the fag-end of the year, Asus has updated its laptop lineup with Intel’s latest Tiger Lake CPUs in India. The company has introduced laptops like Zenbook 14, Zenbook Flip S - world's thinnest OLED convertible laptop, Zenbook Flip 13 and Vivobook Flip 14.

Designed keeping remote learning and remote working in mind, the new laptops are from the thin and light series of laptops. These new laptops are based on the Intel Evo platform and come with features like a 4K NanoEdge OLED display, AI noise-canceling audio, and more.

ZenBook Flip S specs and features

The ZenBook Flip S, as mentioned above, is the world's thinnest convertible laptop and comes with a 13.2-inches 4K OLED NanoEdge display that is PANTONE-validated for colour accuracy. This laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

In terms of memory and storage, this laptop comes with 16GB LPDDR4X and 1TB of SSD storage. It boots up on Windows 10 out of the box and has a backlit keyboard.

The slim-bezels on this touch-sensitive display offer an immersive user experience. Weighing just over 1kg in weight, this laptop offers premium mobile computing performance.

ZenBook Flip S price and availability

The new ZenBook Flip S is priced at Rs. 149,000 in India and is available starting today at Asus exclusive store, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retail stores.

ZenBook Flip 13 specs and features

Talking about the ZenBook Flip 13, it comes with a 13.3-inch HD display with a Full HD panel with 1920x1080 pixel resolution, an Intel Core i7 processor with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM with 512 GB SSD. It also comes with Intel’s Integrated Iris Xe to handle graphics and comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port for connectivity.

ZenBook Flip 13 price and availability

The price of ZenBook Flip 13 in India has been kept at Rs 94,990 and is available to purchase at all major offline stores starting today.

ZenBook 14 specs and features

The ZenBook 14 is yet another powerful laptop that sports a 14-inch full HD LED Nanoedge touch display offering a 92% screen to body ratio. Powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 processor this laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU.

The highlight of this laptop is the secondary screen that doubles up as a trackpad and runs on the latest ScreenXpert2.0 software. It comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.

ZenBook 14 price and availability

The ZenBook 14 is priced at Rs. 99,990 and is available to purchase from all the major offline partner stores apart from Asus Exclusive stores

VivoBook Flip 14 specs and features

The VivoBook Flip 14 is ideal for remote work and learning. It comes with an 11th gen Intel core i5 processor coupled with Intel’s first discrete graphics card on a laptop, the Intel Iris Xe MAX. It houses a 14" Full-HD LED-backlit display and comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM along with 512 GB SSD that is upgradable up to 1 TB, if required.

VivoBook Flip 14 price and availability

The VivoBook Flip 14 is priced at Rs. 51,990 and is available to purchase from all the major online and offline retail stores apart from Asus Exclusive stores.