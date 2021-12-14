Asus launches new ProArt StudioBook and VivoBook Pro series of laptops

Audio player loading…

Asus has expanded its PC lineup in India with the launch of new Vivobook and StudioBook laptops. Calling them the ProArt series of laptops, Asus is targeting the professionals who work in the creative and designing industry.

From its StudioBook-series, the Taiwanese-based company has brought the StudioBook 16 OLED. In addition to this, the company also brings new VivoBook Pro models with AMD/Intel variants in 14/16-inch versions. These include VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED.

Furthermore, Asus has also announced the new ProArt Lab, a dedicated program for emerging and established artists, designers, music producers, and so on. According to Asus, the platform will train and inspire budding creators to excel in designing. The ProArt Lab will go live with its first sessions on December 22, 2021.

ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED (H5600) –

(Image credit: Asus)

The laptop features a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Under the hood, the laptop gets AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) and NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 graphics. It gets up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x4 or PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs

The laptop is also equipped with Asus Dial for intuitive adjustments while working with apps like Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and so on.

Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, plus HDMI 2.1, and SD Express 7.0 card reader.

VivoBook Pro 14/15 OLED (M3401,M3500, K3400, K3500)

(Image credit: Asus)

Vivobook has also launched new VivoBook Pro models in India in 14-inch and 15-inch variants across AMD and Intel CPUs. Both the laptops get 2K OLED displays, Harman Kardon-certified audio. They feature the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H series of mobile processors or up to Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. They both feature a dual-fan cooling system, ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6.

VivoBook Pro 14X/16X OLED (M7400, M7600, N7400, and N7600)

(Image credit: Asus)

These laptops get the 14-inch and 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 5000 H series of mobile processors or Intel Core i7 SoCs, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. These laptops also include the DialPad to offer controls for creative tools. They also feature a dual-fan cooling design with up to a 96Wh high-capacity battery.

The VivoBook Pro 14X/16X OLED come in anodized metal Black and Cool Silver color options. They are also offered in weave-coating Meteor White and Comet Grey color options.

Pricing and availability

The VivoBook series of laptops will be available starting today at the below mentioned stores and e-commerce sites. The StudioBook model will go official on January 2022.

Model name Model number CPU Availability Starting price VivoBook Pro 15 OLED K3500/M3500 Intel/AMD Flipkart/Asus Estore/Offline(ROG stores/Asus Exclusive Stores) Rs. 74,990/ Rs. 1,04,990 VivoBook Pro 14 OED K3400/M3401 Intel/AMD Flipkart/Reliance/Croma/Vijay Sales; Asus Estore/ Offline(ROG stores/Asus Exclusive Stores) Rs. 74,990/ Rs. 94,990 VivoBook Pro 14X OLED N7400/M7400 Intel/AMD Amazon/Reliance/Croma/Vijay Sales/Asus Estore/ Offline(ROG stores/Asus Exclusive Stores) Rs. 94,990/ Rs.1,09,990 VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600 AMD Asus Estore/ Offline(ROG stores/Asus Exclusive Stores) Rs. 1,24,990 ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED H5600 AMD To be available from January 2022 Flipkart/Amazon/ Offline(ROG stores/Asus Exclusive Stores) Rs. 1,69,990

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram