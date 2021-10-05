Apple will offer free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in India

Apple launched its online store in India last year. But, even after a year, we are yet to see crazy offers on its products like we witnessed on Amazon and Flipkart sales recently. However, if you were waiting for some offer on the site, like last year, this year, the Apple India store will offer free AirPods on purchase on a new iPhone from its e-commerce store during this festive season.

The offer starts on October 7 in India and for now, Apple has confirmed only two iPhones will be eligible for the offer. Anyone who purchases iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Mini from Apple.com will get free AirPods. Last year, the same offer was applicable for iPhone 11 in India.

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini price

Currently, on Apple.com, the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 65,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 70,900 for the 128GB variant and the 256GB variant costs Rs 80,900. The iPhone 12 Mini on the other hand will cost Rs 59,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 64,900 for the 128GB variant, and the top of the 256GB iPhone 12 Mini will cost Rs 74,900.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are available in Purple, Blue, Green, White, Black, and Red colour options. The Apple AirPods are priced at Rs 14,900 while the AirPods with wireless charging will set Rs 18,900. The former one will be available for free with the purchase of the Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini.

The Apple AirPods are and the iPhone 12 are available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The AirPods are now available for just Rs 8,999 on Flipkart while the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are available starting at Rs 40,999 and Rs 51,999 respectively. On top of that, you can also get 10% off on ICICI Bank Debit/Credit cards and Axis Bank Credit cards.

Apple AirPods features

Even after two years, the AirPods are still first choice of TWS for iPhone users globally. The AirPods offer excellent connectivity and hand-free "Hey-Siri" features. The audio quality is not the best in class, but you won't be disappointed either. The charging case offers a further 20 hours of battery life on top of the five hours you get from the buds themselves 一 which is good. However, the AirPods with wireless charging case will cost extra.