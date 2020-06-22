Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch with Dual-OS officially launched in India

Riding on its recent success, Huami has finally unveiled its all-new Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India. This new smartwatch is designed for outdoor activities and was unveiled globally in August last year. The Stratos 3 comes with 14-day long battery life and is water-resistant up to 5ATM.

One of the biggest highlights of the watch is the fact that it comes equipped with a Dual-Chip Dual-OS feature that offers the user an option to choose the preferred OS while booting on the watch. Upon booting into the Smart mode, the watch offers all the smart features present on a regular smartwatch. If booted in the second option i.e. Ultra-Mode, one might have to forego a lot of smart features, however, you get extended battery backup that can come in handy during outstation travel or during a hike.

Amazfit Stratos 3 price in India

The retail price of Amazfit Stratos 3 in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 and it can be bought from Amazfit’s official website as well as from Flipkart.

Amazfit Stratos 3 features and specifications

The Amazfit Stratos 3 comes equipped with a 1.34-inches circular dial with 320x320 pixels resolution. It comes with a trans-reflective display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating.

The watch is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM and has 2GB of internal storage. There is one more processor available that in the watch that powers the secondary OS.

The company states that the smartwatch offers 80 sports modes for regular activities like running, swimming, to more serious sports activities such as trail running, climbing, hiking or Triathlon. The Stratos 3 features heart rate monitoring, V02 max measurement and comes with a built-in player that can play podcasts or songs from the internal memory of the watch to enjoy the favourite music while working out. The watch comes with NFC, GPS/ Glonass, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n for connectivity.