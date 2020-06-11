Amazfit’s Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 poised to launch in India

Huami is set to continue its launch spree of affordable smartwatches in India. The company, after the latest launch of Bip S , is gearing up for the unveiling of the new Amazfit Stratos 3 in the country.

The news of the launch was teased on Twitter and a press release indicating that it would be post-June 20 on the Amazfit official store and Flipkart. The teaser further hints at a Dual-OS powered smartwatch coupled with 2GB storage, 14 days battery life, and inclusion of 80 sports mode.

All these specification match the global version launched back at IFA 2019 which was a rebranded Amazfit Sports watch 3 from China.

Amazfit’s Dual OS Professional Sports Watch, Stratos 3 coming soon in India post 20th June. dual chip, advance GPS, 14 days battery, 2GB Storage, 80 sports mode! #AmazfitStratos3 is focused for athletes & sports professionals@AmazfitIndia. (Will #giveaway 1 for 1000 RT 👇) pic.twitter.com/dUIhz6GJTZJune 11, 2020

Official Specifications

The smartwatch will have a 1.34-inch full round transflective MIP display. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Further, it has 4 buttons on the right side, two of which being the circular buttons for select and back options.

There are two SoCs powering the smartwatch. As mentioned earlier, it will have two OSes, probably each for a chip inside. Interestingly, the teaser points to a 2 GB of storage compared to the 4GB on the global version. However, the RAM is expected to be 512MB.

The smartwatch is also said to house advanced GPS in addition to GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU for navigation but the presence of NFC on Indian version is yet to be confirmed. It also supports 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2+ BLE 5.0 for connectivity.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of all, the smartwatch will have up to 80 sport modes for sports professionals. There is a built-in player through which you can load up podcasts to listen while working out. There is support for a heart rate sensor and V02 max measurement.

Additionally, the smartwatch is expected to get notifications for apps and calls. The 300mAh battery on the smartwatch is teased to give 14 days of battery life. It is said to have a 5ATM water resistance rating but we will have to wait for other details including price as we get closer to the launch.