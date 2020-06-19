Amazfit Stratos 3’s price revealed ahead of launch

Amazfit Stratos 3 is soon going to be launched in India. The Flipkart teaser page with most of the details of the upcoming smartwatch and product page is live on the platform, which also gave away the price of the smartwatch.

The price of the watch is set for Rs 13,999, but there is no information on the launch date or availability yet. Going by the company’s track record, we can expect the watch to go on sale as early as next month.

In the last couple of weeks, the company has launched a budget smartwatch, the Bip S and a rugged smartwatch, Amazfit T-Rex . The Amazfit Stratos 3 will be Huami’s third smartwatch in the span of three weeks.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit Stratos 3

Originally, the watch was announced at the IFA 2019 and was launched as Amazfit Sports Watch 3 in China. The Stratos 3 comes with Dual-OS with 2GB of internal storage, 14 days battery life, and inclusion of 80 sports mode. It features a 1.34-inch round transflective display with a 320 x 320 resolution. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and an oleophobic anti-ﬁngerprint coating. You get two buttons on the right side for select and back options.

It is also powered by a dual chipset and dual OS to suitable for both Sport and Daily Life. Connectivity options onboard include 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2. It houses a 300mAh which can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

The Amazfit Stratos 3 comes with the 5ATM certification, which makes it water-resistant for up to 50 meters. You can monitor your waking hours, light sleep, deep sleep, and sleeping hours and a detailed report of your sleep pattern. This smartwatch can be connected with your Android or iOS devices so that you get all notifications and calls.

The smartwatch also features advanced GPS in addition to GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU. It can track up to 80 sports mode. The watch comes in black colour options with interchangeable 22m straps.