Akshara Haasan's Tamil film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu gets OTT release date

Just last month, Shruti Haasan's Bestseller had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Now her younger sister Akshara Haasan's Tamil film is taking the same route.

The movie Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu (The Myth of The Good Girl), which has had a good run at the international film festival circuit, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 25.

Aside from Akshara Haasan, the film, directed by Raja Ramamurthy, also stars Usha Uthup, Anjana Jayaprakash, Malgudi Subha, Janaki Sabesh, and Suresh Chandra Menon.

Produced by Trend Loud, this Amazon Original had been screened at HBO's South Asian International Film Festival, Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival at Boston, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Atlanta Indian Film Festival, Tasveer South Asian Film Festival at Seattle and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada.

A women-centric slice of life story

The film's trailer arriver today and it makes it clear that it is a typical rites of passage of growing up movie. The title, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu (meaning fear, innocence, coyness, chastity) are widely seen as the typical qualities that every 'good Tamil girl' must possess. The story is about a girl from conservative background, who is caught between being a curious teenager and a smart woman. Her challenge is to find the sweet spot between societal expectations and personal desires.

"This will be a coming-of-age-film, probably one of the first ones to explore the female gaze. It was a conscious decision to have a cast and crew with predominantly women, to ensure authenticity," Raja Ramamurthy had said.

"When Raja narrated the story to me, I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of this film. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is a slice-of-life, light-hearted watch," Akshara Haasan has been quoted as saying.

"I am absolutely elated with the love and appreciation the film has received at several international film festivals and I am certain that Prime Video viewers across the country will enjoy this film," she added.

Akshara made her web debut with a cyber-thriller series titled Fingertip which premiered on Zee5.

Akshara also has another film in her kitty titled Agni Siragugal, directed by Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame.