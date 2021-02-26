Trending

Acer Aspire 7 powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU launched in India

By

The first one in India to do so

Acer Aspire 7
(Image credit: Acer)

Acer has just introduced its new gaming laptop and the all-new Ryzen 5000 that powers it. In fact, this is the first laptop to be powered by this new chipset to land on Indian shores.

This refreshed Aspire 7 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display and like with most new age laptops, even this one comes with slim bezels offering an 81.61 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Aspire 7 is extremely thin for a gaming laptop weighing just 2.15 kgs it is extremely easy to carry around as well.

Acer Aspire 7 price and availability 

The starting price of Acer Aspire 7 in India has been set at Rs. 54,990 and it comes in a single Charcoal Black look. The laptop can be bought from Acer’s official store and Flipkart

Check out the new Acer Aspire 7 on Flipkart

Starting Price Rs. 54,990

Acer Aspire 7 specifications and features 

As mentioned above, the Acer Aspire 7 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD IPS panel boasting a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a hexa core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU clocked at 2.10GHz.

In terms of memory, you get a couple of options - 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM (Upgradable to 32GB) and up to 1 TB of SSD for onboard storage. Graphics on this gaming laptop are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

The Aspire 7 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity and in terms of connectivity ports, the phone comes with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, HDMI and an Ethernet port each. There is a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack present on the laptop and to take care of your video calls, you get an inbuilt camera boasting 720p resolution.

There is a backlit keyboard and the laptop runs on Windows 10 out of the box. The Acer Aspire 7 draws its power from a 48 WHr battery that the company claims can offer up to 11.5 hours of backup. It also comes with a 135W charger for fast charging.

Get up close with consumer tech news that you can use, latest reviews and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on TwitterFacebook and Instagram!

See more Computing news