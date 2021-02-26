Acer Aspire 7 powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU launched in India

Acer has just introduced its new gaming laptop and the all-new Ryzen 5000 that powers it. In fact, this is the first laptop to be powered by this new chipset to land on Indian shores.

This refreshed Aspire 7 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display and like with most new age laptops, even this one comes with slim bezels offering an 81.61 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Aspire 7 is extremely thin for a gaming laptop weighing just 2.15 kgs it is extremely easy to carry around as well.

Acer Aspire 7 price and availability

The starting price of Acer Aspire 7 in India has been set at Rs. 54,990 and it comes in a single Charcoal Black look. The laptop can be bought from Acer’s official store and Flipkart .

Acer Aspire 7 specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Acer Aspire 7 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD IPS panel boasting a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a hexa core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU clocked at 2.10GHz.

In terms of memory, you get a couple of options - 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM (Upgradable to 32GB) and up to 1 TB of SSD for onboard storage. Graphics on this gaming laptop are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

The Aspire 7 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity and in terms of connectivity ports, the phone comes with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, HDMI and an Ethernet port each. There is a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack present on the laptop and to take care of your video calls, you get an inbuilt camera boasting 720p resolution.

There is a backlit keyboard and the laptop runs on Windows 10 out of the box. The Acer Aspire 7 draws its power from a 48 WHr battery that the company claims can offer up to 11.5 hours of backup. It also comes with a 135W charger for fast charging.

