5 new offerings on Indian OTT platforms this week

This Valentine weekend we have consciously avoided picking movies for our weekend OTT recommendations. The film industries in the various Indian languages are known for their romance movies. We could have gone gone for a list of 'love films' to match the mood of the moment. But we have not opted for that obvious route, instead have chosen to stick with our recommendations of new arrivals.

This week, bulk of our choices are web series, the trend for which is catching big time.

We have two Tamil series (Vadham and Live Telecast), two in Hindi (Crashh and Thoda Adjust Please) and an interesting 'interactive' Hindi film (The Right Click).

Live Telecast

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam

Synopsis: This story was something that director Venkat Prabhu, a popular name in Tamil film industry, had thought up in 2005. The idea of a television crew trapped in a house with an angry spirit and loads of cameras. In a sense, it is a subtle spoof on the TRP-hungry media. At another level, it is a horror story that combines excitement and fun. The latter is Venkat Prabhu's strong point. In the process, the show also points out that the line demarcating reality and reel is thin. And sometimes, may cease to exist.

The 7-episode series is also actress Kajal Agarwal maiden foray into the web series world.

Language: Tamil

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: February 12, 2021.

The Right Click

Director: Debatma Mandal

Cast: Yashaswini Dayama & Prit Kamani

Synopsis: This is a tale of two college going students in the pandemic world of 2020 with online lectures and a budding digital college romance. So it is a story of the times. And such a one deserves some innovative backing, a novelty that would sit well with the young set, right? Well, this is touted as India's first interactive film.

Quite simply, the movie at several points asks the viewers to choose the path they want the story to take.

The viewers will hold the decision of making the choice that they think is right for the young students and the film will then unfurl in that suggested direction.

If the viewer does not select any of the options - the default, pre decided options will be highlighted and selected, taking the story forward. This product feature also guides viewers back to the story, giving them a chance of a do-over.

Isn't it exciting?

Language: Hindi

Platform: MX Player

Release date: February 12, 2021.

Vadham

Director: Venkatesh Babu

Cast: Sruthi Hariharan, Ashwathy Warrier, Semmalar Annam, Preethisha Premkumaran, and Vivek Rajgopal

Synopsis: Sruthi Hariharan is a talented actress in the South. Unfortunately, she has not got the right breaks to make it bigger. This multi-language web series --- though originally made in Tamil is available in Telugu and Hindi, too --- should help her make a splash. The story is a gritty, women-centric one, and Sruthi as Inspector Sakthi Pandian has a strong presence.

She set out to solve the murder of an influential businessman alongside a team of all-woman police officers (AWPS). As ever, the investigation takes her to unchartered territories -- one that tests her own morality.

It is 10-episode series aimed at providing not just popcorn-munching excitement but also throws up morsels of existential ideas for us to chew on later.

Language: Tamil

Platform: MX Player

Release date: February 12, 2021.

Crashh

Director: Kushal Zaveri

Cast: Zain Imam, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand, Rohan Mehra and Anushka Sen

Synopsis: This is a real-life story. As with such material, this series too is flecked with hardy sensibilities. In a sense, this series falls back on the oldest trope in Hindi cinema: Siblings lost and found. but this one approaches it with a different sensibility.

The story is centered on 4 siblings, whose lives are completely changed by a car crash. Separated, they grow up and now things are completely different. It is a story about the bonding, emotions and love between siblings. And amidst sentiments, there is also lot of banter and exchanges.

Overall, it promises a fun and emotional ride

Language: Hindi

Platform: Zee5

Release date: February 14, 2021.

Thoda Adjust Please

Director: Archit Kumar

Cast: Malhaar rathod, Rohan Khurana, Aanchal Sharma, Gandharv Dewan

Synopsis: Thoda Adjust Please, this line is a quintessential truism of living in India. You hear it in theatres. You hear it in buses. You hear it offices. You hear it in restaurants. You hear it everywhere.

In this series, you hear it, notionally, between couples. This a story of two pairs who are trying to find their spark to live and love.

What starts out as a bitter relationship between both the pairs slowly turns into one where they can share their problems and struggles with each other.

It is a rom-com but with the over-arching sensibility of urban living and the need to give and take in a society.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Eros Now

Release date: February 17, 2021.

If you love your entertainment offering to be varied, this Valentine week-end you will love our choices. Time to sit back and enjoy.