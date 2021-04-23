5 new movies to watch this weekend on Indian OTT platforms

As India combats the second wave of the Covid-19 spread, OTT platforms again hold the limelight as people, forced to remain at home, continue to depend on them for their entertainment fix.

This time too, our weekly recommendation on Indian OTT platforms, has plenty of new releases.

Saina, the biopic on the eponymous badminton player, is the biggest attraction. Then there is Wild Dog in Telugu, an action thriller, led by southern superstar Nagarjuna. Continuing in Telugu, we also have Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam, which is a drama thriller. Staying in South, there is the Kannada film Roberrt. We round up the list with the highly acclaimed Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi in Hindi.

So it should be an exciting weekend of films and fun.

Wild Dog

Direction: Ahishor Solomon

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher, Dia Mirza, and Atul Kulkarni

Synopsis: The film is a fictionalised reprise of the capture of the real-life terrorist Yasin Bhatkal in Nepal in 2013. The real event had Bihar cops track and trap the dreaded terrorist who is the mastermind of many terror bomb blasts in India. In the film though the case is handled by the National Investigating Agency commandos.

The film is a no-frills action thriller and dives straight into the story. There are no elaborate backstories about the characters. the action sequences are slickly made and are the cornerstone of this fast-paced narrative. The film picks up more momentum when it shifts to Nepal before culminating in a tense climax sequence.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Netflix India

Release date: April 22, 2021.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Direction: Seema Pahwa

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vineet Kumar, Manoj Pahwa, Parambrata, Chattopadhyay, Supriya Pathak, Deepika Amin, Ninad Kamat.

Synopsis: This film had wowed the critics when it was showcased at the 2019 Mumbai Film Festival. The movie, however, had to wait for long before it made it to the theatres in January this year. Featuring an ensemble cast, this movie is about the 13-day Hindu traditional rites that follows the death of a person. the rituals are called the 'tehrvi' in Hindi. In the film, after the titular Ramparasad's death, during the course of the 13 days, individual and family politics, varying issues and insecurities come bubbling to the surface. The developments almost tear apart the family. But they also bring them together and understand the importance of people and relationships.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix India

Release date: April 24, 2021.

Saina

Direction: Amole Gupte

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Manav Kaul

Synopsis: This is the real-life story of Saina Nehwal, India's top badminton player, who once managed to attain the top world ranking. The film traces Saina’s childhood, her growing interest in the game to her moving from Haryana to Hyderabad, where she meets the coach who changes her life.

The film is about her struggles as well as her achievements. It is an inspiring journey of a sports personality, featuring aspects of personal and professional life.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 23, 2021.

Roberrt

Direction: Tharun Sudhir

Cast: Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar, Asha Bhat

Synopsis: Roberrt hit the big screens in March this year. The story is about a peace-loving Brahmin cook at a South Indian catering service in Lucknow. The cook lives with his son, who is the complete opposite of his father. Their polar opposite personalities become the centre of all the action in the film. The son, with his head-strong ways, gets into trouble with a powerful gangster. The quiet dad is then forced to take a belligerent avatar to protect his son. It is a gripping story full of action and adventure.

Language: Kannada

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 25, 2021

Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam

Direction: Abhiram M

Cast: Pavan Tej Konidela, Meghana, Lucky, Raghu Babu, Abhay Bethiganti

Synopsis: A sincere cop sets out to bust a high profile prostitution racket. There is an aspiring film maker trying to make a film based on real life events. And you also have a young actor who wants to make his mark in films. There is an ex-model wanting to make a comeback. But a crime binds all of them together.

The story revolves film world and modeling universe. Both are glamorous. And that very glamour hides their darker truths. The film fleshes them out while telling a thrilling story.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 24, 2021.

There a few other releases too lined up for this week. All in all, it should be an exciting time to catch the blockbuster movies on streaming platforms from the safety of your homes.