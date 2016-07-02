Essential tech projects for the weekend

The weekend is here and we've got a fresh selection of projects for you to try over the weekend. By putting aside a bit of time and following our guides, you can reinvigorate the gadgets and gizmos in your house.

From finding the perfect domain name, backing up your iPhone, improving your photography and a whole lot more, these projects will help you get the most from your favourite technology.

Search for, find and register your perfect domain name

Fancy getting your very own domain name for your website? In our how to search for, find and register your perfect domain name guide, we take you through the process of coming up with a domain name, checking its availability and purchasing it.

Back up your iPhone or iPad

Your iPhone or iPad contains a lot of important data, and if something goes wrong or your device is misplaced or stolen, then it can be a nightmare replacing everything you've lost.

This weekend is a good time to get into the habit of regularly backing up your iPhone or iPad, so check out how to backup your iPhone and iPad to find out how to get started.

Master depth of field for landscape photography

Want to take stunning pin-sharp landscape photographs this summer? Then check out our guide on how to master depth of field for landscape photography, where we show you some cool depth-of-field tricks that will make your images really stand out.

12 new iPhone shortcuts in iOS 10 that will save you time

Looking forward to iOS 10? Even if you haven't downloaded the iOS 10 beta, you can still find out what cool shortcuts await you when the mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads launches with our 12 new iPhone shortcuts in iOS 10 that will save you time guide.

Use Twitter Stickers

Twitter Stickers are a new addition to the popular social media network, which not only make the images you share on Twitter look cool, but it means they can be seen by a much wider audience.

Check out our how to use Twitter Stickers guide to find out more.

Fix audio issues in Windows 10

If you've upgraded to Windows 10 and have experience problems with sound on your device, then make sure you visit our guide on how to fix audio issues in Windows 10, which should solve any of your audio woes.

Save web receipts to iCloud

If you buy a lot of things online, then follow our how to save web receipts to iCloud guide for a useful life hack where all of your receipts are stored in the iCloud service – which makes keeping an eye on your finances nice and straightforward.